Scottish Town Gets Covered In Sea Foam During A Freak Storm

That’s not snow: It’s sea foam whipped up by a freak storm blankets the small fishing village of Footdee, Scotland.

Photo: Youtube/jonmillsswns

We’ve all heard horror stories about the Scotland’s cold, wet and dreary weather, but an explosion of sea foam that flooded into the small fishing village of Footdee (also known as Fittie) is something out of a horror movie, or a frat party.A huge storm whipped up the sea, creating foam, and the strong winds whipped the foam up and into the town, covering houses, cars, roads and walkways. In some places the foam was thigh-high. The foam is a mix of seawater and sand.



Be sure to check out the Daily Mail’s amazing images of the storm. Here’s Accu Weather’s storify of images and video:

View the story “Let It Foam, Let It Foam, Let It Foam” on Storify]

