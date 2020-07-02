A security guard used his umbrella to shield a dog from the rain, and now people are calling him a 'hero'

@MelGracie_/Twitter Ethan Dearman shielded a dog named Freddie from the rain outside of a grocery store.

A security guard for a grocery store in Scotland recently went viral after he used his umbrella to shield a dog from the rain.

A Twitter user posted the photo, and it had over 150,000 likes at the time of writing.

People are calling the security guard a “hero” who deserves “a pay raise.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ethan Dearman didn’t mind a little rain if it meant keeping a dog dry.

Dearman, the security guard at a Morrisons grocery store in Giffnock, Scotland, was spotted sharing his umbrella with a dog who was left outside.

The dog, who was later identified as Freddie, was waiting outside for his owner to arrive.

A Twitter user caught the sweet interaction and shared the image online, where it quickly went viral, having over 150,000 likes at the time of writing.

“Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain,'” the user tweeted.

Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’ pic.twitter.com/B9CPWI7u5Q — Crisp Rat (@MelGracie_) June 28, 2020

With thousands of retweets and responses, people have called the security guard a “hero” and “legend.” Others called for him to receive a pay raise.

@Morrisons you need to recognise this guy and make him aware of how much the world loves him — Simon H Moore (@wearethemoos) June 28, 2020

The owner of the dog, David Cherry, later posted on Twitter, saying that the security guard was kind for protecting Freddie from the rain.

“Our dog Freddie has went viral after kind security man put up his umbrella for Freddie when it started raining at the Morrisons near my parents house,” Cherry wrote. “Good community vibes. People looking out for each other. He’s always nice to my Dad and brother, it’s nice to hear nice things.”

Our dog Freddie has went viral after kind security man put up his umbrella for Freddie when it started raining at the Morrisons near my parents house. Good community vibes. People looking out for each other. He’s always nice to my Dad and brother, it’s nice to hear nice things ???? https://t.co/VhBAjVSYln — David Cherry (@davidjcherry) June 29, 2020

Dearman responded to all the retweets and comments, writing: “Looks like I made a lot of people happy today.”

Looks like I made a lot of people happy today. https://t.co/cuUfnU3o2a — Ethan Dearman (@DearmanEthan) June 28, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.