10 Scottish words and phrases the rest of the world should know, according to someone who was born and raised there

English is Scotland’s first language, with 98.6% of the population being able to speak it well, according to a 2011 census. Other languages spoken in Scotland include Scots and Gaelic.
There are a wide range of Scottish words and phrases that are not known by the rest of the world. Here are some of my favorites.
The messages.
To most of the English-speaking world, a “message” could mean a text message or a written note. But in Scotland, when someone says they are “going for the messages” this means they are going grocery shopping.
The pictures.
If someone in Scotland says they are going to “the pictures,” this means they are going to a cinema or movie theater.
Wee yin.
The word “wee” is one of the most used Scottish words that I heard while growing up. It means “small” or “little” and is commonly used in the west of Scotland.
The term “wee yin” — meaning “small one” — is commonly used to refer to a young child or a small person. At 5-foot (1.52m)-2, I still sometimes get referred to as “wee yin” by my family members.
Steaming.
The word “steaming” is used to refer to someone who is drunk. It is widely believed that the phrase originated from Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, in the mid 19th century, according to Historic UK.
Ned.
To most of the world, “Ned” is a boy’s name. But if you call someone this name in Scotland, it would seem like you were insulting them.
The word “ned” is an abbreviation of Non-Educated Delinquent, and is often used to describe young troublemakers or criminals. There was a Scottish film with the same name released in 2010.
There is even a famous bronze sculpture in the city’s Buchanan Bus Station of a man and woman kissing, named “Wincher’s Stance.”
Hen.
While the word “hen” is most commonly used to describe a female chicken, in Scotland it is an endearing term used to describe a woman or a girl.
The word dates back to the 1620s, according to the online Etymology Dictionary, and explains why bachelorette parties have been called “hen parties” in the UK since 1887.
Blether.
The word “blether” dates back to the 15th century and is used to describe someone who is gossiping, chatting, or catching up with friends, according to The Scotsman.
If used in a sentence, someone might say: “Come over to my house for a wee blether.”
Crabbit.
The word “crabbit” is usually used to describe someone who is angry or in a bad mood.
The word is usually associated with the elderly, which could be due to the 1966 poem by Phyllis McCormack titled “Crabbit Old Woman,” according to The Scotsman.
Ginger.
While the word “ginger” is often used to describe an orange hair color, in Scotland it also means soft drink.
One of Scotland’s best-loved soft drinks, Irn Bru, is orange in color — however, the word “ginger” isn’t only used only to describe that drink. It can be used in reference to all soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola.