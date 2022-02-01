10 Scottish words and phrases the rest of the world should know, according to someone who was born and raised there

I was born and raised in Scotland, UK.

I was born in Scotland , a small country in the United Kingdom with about 5.4 million residents , according to the National Records of Scotland.

English is Scotland’s first language, with 98.6% of the population being able to speak it well, according to a 2011 census. Other languages spoken in Scotland include Scots and Gaelic.

There are a wide range of Scottish words and phrases that are not known by the rest of the world. Here are some of my favorites.