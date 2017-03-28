Scottish Parliament is set to vote for another independence referendum today

LONDON — The Scottish Parliament will this afternoon vote on whether to hold a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

Members of Scottish Parliament (MEPs) will debate a motion calling for an independence referendum before voting at around 17:30 p.m. (BST).

The vote was originally scheduled to take place last week however the Parliament’s presiding officer Ken Macintosh suspended proceedings following the terror attack in Westminster, London.

Macintosh said: “The fact our sister parliament had a serious incident is affecting this particular debate and it is affecting the contribution of members and it is for that reason that we are suspending the sitting.”

Adding: “I think to continue at the moment would not allow members to make their contributions in the manner they would wish to.”

MSPs will almost certainly back the motion, which calls for a second independence referendum to take place at some point between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Nicola Sturgeon’s pro-independence Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) doesn’t enjoy a parliamentary majority but will be backed by members of the Scottish Green Party in order to pass the bill.

“The future of Scotland [should be] in the hands of people who live here,” Green party co-convener Patrick Harvie told the Today programme last week.

Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties all opposed to a new poll.

The motion states that it is “the sovereign right” of the Scottish people to decide their future and calls for the UK government to hand over the necessary powers for a new poll.

The vote will heap pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to reverse her opposition to a new referendum. May insisted last week that she would block any new referendum before Brexit, saying that it “would not be fair” to the Scottish people to hold a new poll “without all the necessary information” on what Britain’s final Brexit deal will be.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that a failure to respect the wishes of the Scottish parliament would “shatter” trust between the two nations.

“If a majority in the Scottish Parliament endorses [a new referendum], the Prime Minister should be clear about this,” Sturgeon said at her party’s conference earlier this month.

“At that point a fair, legal and agreed referendum — on a timescale that will allow Scotland an informed choice — ceases to be just my proposal, or that of the SNP. It becomes the will of the democratically elected Parliament of Scotland.

“To stand in defiance of that would be for the Prime Minister to shatter beyond repair any notion of the UK as a respectful partnership of equals.”

A vote in favour of a second referendum would also place Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at odds with his own party in Scotland. Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has insisted that no new poll must be held.

However, to the frustration of many Labour MPs, Corbyn said earlier this month that while he also opposed another referendum it would be wrong to block one at Westminster level once the Scottish parliament vote for it.

“If a referendum is held then it is absolutely fine, it should be held,” he told the Press Association.

“I don’t think it’s the job of Westminster or the Labour Party to prevent people holding referenda.”

Dugdale later told the BBC that Corbyn had been “clumsy with his words” and had “very quickly rectified that.”

Read the full motion on a second referendum:

“That the parliament acknowledges the sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of government best suited to their needs and therefore mandates the Scottish government to take forward discussions with the UK government on the details of an order under section 30 of the Scotland Act 1998 to ensure that the Scottish parliament can legislate for a referendum to be held that will give the people of Scotland a choice over the future direction and governance of their country at a time, and with a question and franchise, determined by the Scottish parliament, which would most appropriately be between the autumn of 2018, when there is clarity over the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, and around the point at which the UK leaves the EU in spring 2019.”

We will update this story as proceedings in Scottish Parliament get underway.

More from Business Insider UK:

NOW WATCH: Nicola Sturgeon asks for second Scottish independence referendum



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.