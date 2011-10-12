Scottish Man Jailed After Reporting Stolen Marijuana To Police

A Scottish man has been jailed for 10 months after he reported the theft of his own cannabis plants to the police, reports the BBC.



David Williamson said he was held at gunpoint by four men as they robbed him of his drugs. After a Scottish court heard him admit that the stolen property was his marijuana it issued a search warrant of Williamson’s apartment, believing he was cultivating and manufacturing the drug.

Police later found 20 seedlings and cultivation equipment in his apartment. Williamson claimed that he was using the drug himself to treat his Hepatitis C.

To read more from the BBC click here>

