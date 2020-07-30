A Scottish island is hoping to boost its population of 30 people, and you could be the next resident

MarkGillow/Getty Images As residents have slowly retreated to Scotland’s mainland, the local government is hoping to entice new residents.

The Isle of Rum, an island off the coast of Scotland, is searching for new residents to fill its nearly deserted community.

The isle is home to about 30 people, and to entice new islanders, leaders are building four eco-friendly homes with affordable rent.

The call for residents is aimed at young families with children, which the community hopes will help fill the island’s practically empty schools.

Applications are due Friday and can be found on the Isle of Rum Community Trust’s website.

To get to the remote Isle of Rum, visitors can hop on a scenic train ride, fly in via helicopter, or take a ferry ride.

The Scottish island is an ideal destination to escape. People can explore the isle’s mountains, discover the Kinloch Castle, encounter wildlife, and cycle through winding paths.

For many, the Isle of Rum is a destination to add to a growing bucket list. For others, it could be a dream place to live.

If you fall into the latter category, you’re in luck. The community is hoping to entice new permanent residents to move to the island.

The Isle of Rum is home to about 30 residents, but community leaders are hoping to grow that number

Matthew Payne/Getty Images A hiker looking out toward to Isle of Rum.

The community “is looking for dynamic individuals or families who are keen to fit into the island way of life and help drive positive change for this young and growing community,” according to the Isle of Rum Community Trust’s website.

The trust states that two of the biggest fears people face when considering moving to the island are not being able to find a home or a job on the island.

To entice prospective islanders, the trust is building four eco-friendly homes for future residents.

The construction of the homes is set to be complete in two months. However, the community is still looking for homeowners to settle on the island. The application for a home on the Isle of Rum closes on Friday, and the trust is hoping to price the rent at about $US584 a month.

The trust has advertised a variety of job opportunities on the island, from fish farming to childcare to tourism

The trust stated that it’s prioritising applicants who have either young children or skills not currently found in the community.

“With only one child in nursery and two in our primary school, we need more families to fill our school, as well as to be the next generation of islanders,” Isle of Rum resident Lesley Watt told the local Scottish news outlet STV News.

