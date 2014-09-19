NO YOU CAN'T: Obama Tweets Against Scottish Independence

US President Barack Obama reiterated his stance on the Scottish independence referendum being held Thursday, tweeting Wednesday afternoon that the United States preferred a “strong” and “robust” United Kingdom.

The UK is an extraordinary partner for America and a force for good in an unstable world. I hope it remains strong, robust and united. -bo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2014

Voters in Scotland are heading to the polls Thursday to decide the fate of their nation. The latest polls taken in the days before the vote suggested the “No” campaign had a slight 52-48 lead over voters who want Scotland to gain independence from the UK.

The US has long publicly supported Scotland remaining a part of the UK. During a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister David Cameron in June, Obama first came out against Scottish independence.

“I would say that the United Kingdom has been an extraordinary partner to us,” Obama said then. “From the outside, at least, it looks like things have worked pretty well. And we obviously have a deep interest in making sure that one of the closest allies that we will ever have remains strong, robust, united, and an effective partner. But ultimately these are decisions that are to be made by the folks there.”

On Monday, White House press secretary Josh Earnest also reiterated Obama’s stance.

“The United States has a deep interest in ensuring that one of the closest allies that we’ll ever have remains strong, robust, united, and an effective partner with the United States,” Earnest said.

“So this is a decision for the people of Scotland to make. We certainly respect the right of individual Scots to make a decision along these lines. But as the President himself said, we have an interest in seeing the United Kingdom remain strong, robust, united and an effective partner.”

