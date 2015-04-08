Here's the moment in last night's debate where Nicola Sturgeon refused to rule out another referendum and lost the audience

Last night’s Scottish debate is likely to have little impact on the final result in Westminster as the SNP appears to have an insurmountable lead in Scotland with under a month to go to the General Election.

It was, however, notable for one moment. Asked whether the SNP were planning to include a pledge to hold another independence referendum in its 2016 manifesto for the Scottish parliamentary elections, nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon refused to rule it out.

She said: “That’s another matter. We’ll write that manifesto when we get there.”

That may come as no surprise to those who have followed the SNP’s response to losing last year’s independence vote, but the audience reaction was fascinating. After coming out the clear winner in the ITV leader’s debate in Salford last week, in which she received rounds of applause from the studio audience, Sturgeon seemed to (at least momentarily) lose her home crowd and appeared visibly thrown by it.

Here’s the clip in full:

