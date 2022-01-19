A ‘haunted’ Scottish castle with links to royalty is for sale — take a look inside

The castle was visited by famous monarchs, including Mary Queen of Scots and James I of England, according to Savills.

After the Bruce’s direct male line died out in 1708, the castle was bought and sold to other buyers through the years. The castle underwent a restoration project in 1890 after “more than half a century’s decay and neglect” had taken their toll, according to Savills’ brochure.

The castle has 10 bedrooms, eight reception rooms, two dressing rooms, six bathrooms, and three cottages in its grounds (not pictured).