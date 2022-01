A ‘haunted’ Scottish castle with links to royalty is for sale — take a look inside

Earlshall Castle, a 53-acre stately home in Scotland that has links to royalty, is on the market.

The castle, which is six miles from St. Andrews and 55 miles (89km) from Edinburgh, dates back to the 16th century . It was thought to be first occupied by relatives of Robert the Bruce, former King of Scotland, according to a brochure from the real estate agency Savills.

A spokesperson for Savills, the agency selling the property, told Insider that there is no official asking price.