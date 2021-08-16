Search

A cafe’s ‘Peppa Pig’ ad selling bacon sandwiches outrages parents who say it’s traumatizing for their kids

Rebecca Cohen
Peppa pig

A Scottish cafe is using a chalk-drawn image of Peppa Pig to promote a bacon sandwich, EdinburghLive reported.

The Edinburgh-based cafe sparked a backlash among vegans and parents over the sign, which features an image of Peppa Pig, a plus sign, and a slice of bread.

“Even if you are not vegan or vegetarian that could be really upsetting,” one local parent told EdinburghLive. “My kids would be absolutely traumatized if they saw that sign, it’s really not funny.”