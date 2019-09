The New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night to extend their series to seven games.



But not before Panthers’ right-winger Scottie Upshall started punching Steve Bernier of the Devils while he was just laying on the ground near the goal (h/t SB Nation).

