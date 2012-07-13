Scottie Pippen Thinks The Dream Team Would Have Crushed The Current Olympic Team By 25

The US Olympic basketball team demolished the Dominican Republic 113-59 in an exhibition game last night.



But during the telecast, Scottie Pippen threw himself into the Dream Team vs. 2012 Team discussion by saying the ’92 team would kill this year’s version.

“I think we could probably beat this team by 25. I’ll go out on a limb and say that,” he said.

The rationale:

“We would have attacked this team. From inside, we would be able to attack them with our bigs. Defensively we would have shut them down because we would get up on them as they’re trying to do to this Dominican team.”

Due to injuries, this 2012 isn’t anywhere near as strong as it could have been. Derrick Rose, Dwight Howard, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, LeMarcus Aldridge, and Blake Griffin are all out.

But this team still has LeBron, Durant, Kobe, and Paul, so 25 seems a bit steep.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.