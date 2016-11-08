CNN contributor makes embarrassing gaffe on live TV while trying to criticise Jay Z and Beyonce

A CNN contributor on Sunday night appeared to get her wires crossed while criticising Jay Z and Beyonce.

Scottie Nell Hughes, a conservative commentator, was trying to point out that Jay Z’s “No Church in the Wild” music video opened with a scene of a protester throwing a Molotov cocktail at police.

But Hughes didn’t say “Molotov cocktail.”

“One of his main music videos starts off with a crowd throwing mazel tov cocktails at police,” she said.

“Mazel tov” is, of course, a popular Jewish phrase used to express congratulations or good fortune to someone, not an explosive device.

Conservatives have used Jay Z to criticise Hillary Clinton in recent days. The rapper performed many of his profanity-laced songs at a Friday night concert for the Democratic nominee, prompting questions from Donald Trump supporters who wondered why their was no outrage over the use of such language at a Clinton rally.

