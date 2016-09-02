We tried the jacket that can fit an entire laptop in its pocket -- here's what it was like

After a summer of cargo short takedowns, we’re left wondering whether there’s a way to be both utilitarian and fashionable.

There are at least a handful of companies that are trying. SCOTTeVEST is one of them.

SCOTTeVEST, which has been in the utility clothing scene since 2000, sells men’s and women’s tops that look “normal” from the front, but hold a lot of pockets in the interior.

SCOTTeVEST sent over one of their newest jackets, the OTG, for review. The jacket’s claim to fame: it can supposedly hold an entire laptop in one of its pockets. Here’s what I thought.

The nylon exterior of the quilted puffer jacket feels about on par with a Patagonia jacket. The lines you see next to the zipper are actually chest-long pockets, and below there are hand-warming pockets. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider As you can see, the insides have a lot of pockets. There are at least 15, some of them layered inside each other. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider There are stitched icons that remind you what each pocket is designed to hold. Here, there's a pocket that can fit both pens and small electronics. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider The OTG jacket's biggest selling point, though, is that the larger sizes can reportedly fit a whole laptop in them.The smaller jackets, like the one here, can fit a small, 11' ultrabook. When I tried putting an iPad Pro inside, which is 12.9 inches diagonally, it fit snugly. I can't recommend fitting a standard 13.3 inch laptop in it. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider Moving around with a tablet was awkward at best and obstructive at worst. You're essentially making a good part of your jacket rigid, and if you bump into things often, that's a lot of blunt trauma on your device. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider That said, the clear smartphone pocket was a welcome addition. The jacket is lined with holes and hooks so you can thread cables easily. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider The sleeve is also conductive, so you can just open up your jacket to move between songs or open up apps. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider Overall? Solid fabrics and a lightweight jacket. Though quilted jackets aren't my style, SCOTTeVEST sells everything from doctors' jackets to hoodies and trench coats. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider I'm not a gadget hoarder, but there's definitely a market here for the tech-inclined. Clinton Nguyen/Business Insider

