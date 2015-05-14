A likely 2016 candidate just made an embarrassing maths mistake on Twitter

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), who is currently leading the GOP pack in some presidential polls, is apparently the type of leader who is ready for the 22nd century.

On Wednesday, a message was posted on Walker’s official Twitter page to commemorate the arrival of English settlers in Jamestown, Virginia in 1607. While the message included the correct date, it mistakenly said the settlers’ arrival took place “505 years” ago.

This was off by 97 years.

Here’s a picture of the erroneous tweet:

The tweet didn’t include a signature indicated it was personally sent by Walker. Still, his rivals were quick to pounce on the error.

Eric Walker, the western regional press secretary for the Democratic Party, retweeted the post along with a message that seemed to mock the fact Walker never earned a college degree.

Hey kids stay in school https://t.co/d1CJveOYLA

— Eric Walker (@ericmwalker) May 13, 2015

Eric Reif another Democratic Party operative asked, “What year do you think it is?”

Walker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. As of this writing, the tweet has not been deleted.

