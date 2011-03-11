MICHAEL MOORE WARNS WALL ST: The People Are Coming For You With Handcuffs

Late last night, the Republicans in the Wisconsin State Senate voted to strip away the collective bargaining for public union workers, bypassing the 14 Democrats that fled the state three weeks ago.



They did this by taking all of the spending measures out of the bill and voting only on the one specific part. The irony of them doing that is that Governor Scott Walker has insisted over and over that collective bargaining rights were a budget issue.

Appearing on The Rachel Maddow Show shortly after it happened Michael Moore railed against this decision, calling on people everywhere to demonstrate against it.

“I just want to say anybody who lives within driving distance of Madison, Wisconsin right now should make their way to the capitol. I would love to see thousands of people there right now, in that capitol building, in the rotunda, on the lawn, whatever it takes. Really, this is really — this is war. This is a class war that’s been leveled against the working people of this country and at some point, people are just going to have to stand up and say, nonviolently, ‘This is enough. We are not taking it any more.'”

Moore tied the actions taken today in Madison to the Wall Street bailout of 2008, painting a larger picture of the rich getting richer, and poor getting poorer.

“What happened three years ago in 2008… what happened is they realised that they could get away with murder. They realised that they could literally loot the treasury, they could play with people’s pension funds on Wall Street, they could destroy the economy, they could essentially do what they could to eliminate the middle class and there would be no response from the people, there would be no revolt. People would just take it and people took it. People have been take it taking now for about 30 years, ever since Reagan fired the air traffic controllers and we should have stopped them then. We shouldn’t have crossed the picket lines, people shouldn’t have flown those planes. And once they saw they could get away with that 30 years ago, bit by bit by bit, right up until 2008, and that was the big enchilada for them, and they got away with it. People didn’t do anything about it. None of them went to jail. None of them are in jail for this theft.”

Holding up a pair of handcuffs and looking right into the camera, Moore had a message for those accused of bankrupting the country:

“Anybody that works on Wall Street, anybody that works for one of the banks, take a look at this, OK? Because this is what’s coming. This is what’s coming for you, because the people aren’t going to take it any more. The people are going to demand justice. They are going to demand that your arse is in jail. You have taken our money, we want the money back. You have taken our jobs overseas, we want those jobs back. Those are a national resource. Those are not yours to do with as you please. They affect all of us as society. We have a right to those jobs, we have a right to that money that used to belong to the people of this country. A million people evicted from their homes, foreclosures this year. Another million expected this year. I just wonder, just again, if I can, just address the Wall Streeters and the banksters out there. How many more people do you think you can throw out of their homes before they do revolt? How long do you think is this going to go on?”

Video below:



