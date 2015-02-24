Scott Walker tries turn controversy into cash

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) has raised his profile as a potential 2016 candidate in recent weeks with eye-poppoing poll numbers and a pair of equally high profile controversies. In an email sent Sunday evening, Walker’s campaign team attempted to raise money from their spate of bad press, which they blamed on “the clueless and mindless journalistic herd.”

“Now is the time to stand up against the publicity hounds and the journalistic pack, and help Governor Walker fight back with a ‘Friends of Scott Walker’ contribution of $US10 or $US100 or $US1,000 or whatever amount is right for you,” the email said.

The bad headlines began earlier this month when Walker appeared to dodge a question about whether he belives in evolution. Then, last Wednesday Politico reported on comments former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made at an event for Walker’s supporters in Manhattan.

“I do not believe, and I know this is a horrible thing to say, but I do not believe that the president loves America,” Giuliani said. “He doesn’t love you. And he doesn’t love me. He wasn’t brought up the way you were brought up and I was brought up through love of this country.”

Giuliani’s remarks dominated the news for several days with people on both sides of the aisle repudiating them. In a CNBC interview last Thursday, Walker declined to comment on Giuliani’s comment.

Walker’s next controversy came when a Washington Post reporter asked him if he thinks President Barack Obama is a Christian after an event on Saturday.

“I don’t know,” Walker said.

After Walker spoke to the reporter, his spokeswoman reached out to the Post to clarify his comment and criticise the question.

“Of course the governor thinks the president is a Christian,” the spokeswoman said. “He thinks these kinds of gotcha questions distract from what he’s doing as governor of Wisconsin to make the state better and make life better for people in his state.”

The clarification didn’t stop Walker’s initial answer from generating substantial coverage and criticism. In the Walker campaign’s fundraising email, they described the negative press as evidence of liberal media bias.

“When you have a record like President Obama and the Democrats’, the last thing you want to talk about are results. That is why their defenders in the mainstream media love to distract the public,” the email said.

The email went on to argue donating to Walker would send the media a message.

“Your support will show the clueless and mindless journalistic herd that you know what matters most and that it is not the pointless minutiae that they are pushing,” the email said.

Read the full email from Walker’s campaign below.

Governor Scott Walker has always believed in standing up for big, bold ideas.

And he refuses to be distracted by the small, petty, and pale ideas that the “gotcha” headline writers for the Liberal Media want to talk about. He refuses to be drawn into the sideshow of answering pointless questions about whether and how much President Obama loves our country. To Governor Walker, what matters are ideas, issues, his record, and results. If you agree, please stand with him with a contribution of $US10, $US35, $US50, $US100, $US250, or more.

When you have a record like President Obama and the Democrats’, the last thing you want to talk about are results. That is why their defenders in the mainstream media love to distract the public. That is why they sensationalize the news, promote Democrat propaganda, and demonize Republicans.

Enough is enough.

Now is the time to stand up against the publicity hounds and the journalistic pack, and help Governor Walker fight back with a “Friends of Scott Walker” contribution of $US10 or $US100 or $US1,000 or whatever amount is right for you. Your support will show the clueless and mindless journalistic herd that you know what matters most and that it is not the pointless minutiae that they are pushing.

Thanks for everything you do,

Team Walker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.