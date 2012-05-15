Scott Walker Is Crushing Tom Barrett In The Wisconsin Recall Race

Wiscon Gov. Scott Walker (R) and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

Earlier this morning, we detailed the awful record of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker when it comes to creating private-sector jobs in his state. But that’s not affecting his standing with Wisconsin voters heading into a June recall election, according to a new poll released today by We Ask America.



Walker has a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Tom Barrett: 52 per cent to 43 per cent.

The Wisconsin election is June 5. The election is a rematch of the 2010 gubernatorial election, in which Walker also garnered 52 per cent of that vote to Barrett’s 47 per cent.

A few interesting underliers in the poll, though, is why We Ask America advises that the race is far from over. Walker only leads by 3 per cent among Independent voters, for instance — 47.6 per cent to 44.6 per cent.

Either way, if this poll is any indication, the recall election will inspire one of the most furious turnouts in recent memory. A eye-popping 95 per cent of people We Ask America surveyed said they planned to vote in June.

