BUSTED: Wisconsin Governor Gets Punked By Journalist Pretending To Be David Koch

Buffalo Beast — the online newspaper founded by onetime editor Matt Taibbi, has a recording of a phone call between Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and current Buffalo Beast editor Ian Murphy — pretending to be David Koch.

Where did Murphy get this idea from?

Murphy had heard that Democrat Senator Tim Carpenter said this about Walker: “He’s just hard-lined—will not talk, will not communicate, will not return phone calls.”

This got Murphy to thinking: “Who could get through to Gov. Walker? Well, what do we know about Walker and his proposed union-busting, no-bid budget? The obvious candidate was David Koch.”

He was right.

I called at noon and […] then transferred me to Walker’s Chief of Staff Keith Gilkes. He was “expecting my call.”

I politely said hello, not knowing how friendly Gilkes and Koch may be. He was eager to help. “I was really hoping to talk directly to Scott,” I said. He said that could be arranged and that I should just leave my number. I explained to Gilkes, “My goddamn maid, Maria, put my phone in the washer. I’d have her deported, but she works for next to nothing.” Gilkes found this amusing. “I’m calling from the VOID—with the VOID, or whatever it’s called. You know, the Snype!”

For a full transcript of the call, go to Buffalo Beast. Here are some highlights:

Murphy-as-Koch asks Walker: “Now you’re not talking to any of these Democrat bastards, are you?”

Walker responded by bringing up Tim Cullen as being an approachable, but said, “He’s pretty reasonable, but he’s not one of us.. He’s not an ally.. He’s just a pragmatist.”

Walker: “I got layoff notices ready… and 5 to 6 thousand state workers will get notices […] If they think I’m caving, they’ve been asleep for the past 8 years…. I don’t budge.”

Murphy-as-Koch: Bring a baseball bat. That’s what I’d do.

Walker: I have one in my office; you’d be happy with that. I have a slugger with my name on it.

In the second part of the audio below (it’s a long call) there is this exchange:

Koch: “We’ll back you any way we can. What we were thinking about the crowds was planting some troublemakers.

Scott:[…] We thought about that that… My only fear is that if there is a ruckus caused, that would scare the public into think maybe the government’s got to settle in order to avoid all these problems.

This is also vaguely embarrassing:

Murphy-as-Koch: Well, not the liberal bastards on MSNBC.

Walker: Oh yeah, but who watches that? I went on “Morning Joe” this morning. I like it because I just like being combative with those guys, but they’re off the deep end.

Murphy-as-Koch: Joe’s a good guy. He’s one of us.

Walker: Yeah, he’s all right. He was fair to me.[…]

Murphy-as-Koch: Beautiful; beautiful. You gotta love that Mika Brzezinski.

Walker: Oh yeah.

Murphy-as-Koch: She’s a real piece of arse.

No response from Walker to that.

Finally, this smacks of ethics violations:

Murphy-as-Koch: Well, I tell you what, Scott: once you crush these bastards I’ll fly you out to Cali and really show you a good time.

Walker: All right, that would be outstanding.

