The Guy Who Prank Called Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker HOPES David Koch Sues His Website

Ian Murphy, the Buffalo Beast reporter who prank-called Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker pretending to be David Koch, told Salon he was “wildly unprepared” when he actually got through to the Governor.



The protests in Wisconsin have garnered national attention, and Walker became a difficult man to get a hold of, until Murphy tricked him into believing he was the billionaire donor Koch.

Walker revealed to Murphy-as-Koch that he “thought about” “planting troublemakers” amongst the protestors, that he wasn’t going to “budge” on negotiations, and that he had layoff notices for 5,000 to 6,000 workers.

“I knew the story was going to be big,” Murphy told Salon, “I posted it at 3 a.m. so I kind of wanted to see what kind of legs it had for the first hours.”

Murphy has now spent the entire day doing interviews — though he said he has not heard from Walker’s office or Koch’s.

“I would just like it on the record that I’m not suicidal. If my body floats up in some Wisconsin bog or cheese factory, I was not suicidal,” said Murphy.

