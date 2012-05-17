The GOP's favourite Governor Decides To Make Up His Own Jobs Numbers, Since His Record Is Horrible

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Scott Walker doesn’t like those official statistics that show his horrible jobs record as governor of Wisconsin — and that everyone else uses, even him when his state creates jobs. So he’s decided to simply make up his own numbers.Walker released his own data this morning. It shows a net gain of 23,300 jobs, as compiled by the Department of Workforce Development, per the AP (via Bloomberg and Matthew O’Brien).



Previously reported was a net drop of 33,900 — a 57,200 difference.

A big part of Walker’s campaign in 2010 was his promise to create 250,000 jobs in his first four-year term as Wisconsin’s governor.

Wisconsin’s recall election is June 5, where Walker will have a rematch with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. A recent poll showed Walker up 9 points.

Barrett’s campaign spokesman Phil Walzak offered a scathing statement on Walker’s decision to release his own figures:

“When it has suited him, Scott Walker has happily referenced the standard jobs statistics that basically everyone in the country uses. But since these regular, trusted numbers clearly show that Wisconsin leads the nation in jobs loss on his watch, Walker is desperate to distract from his worst-in-the-country jobs record. In a move that is virtually unheard of, Scott Walker is suddenly trotting out an altogether new set of unverified numbers – three weeks before an election – to mask his economic failure.

