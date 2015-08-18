Scott Walker just confronted a group of protesters wearing foam cheeseheads

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) just faced down a group of hecklers.

After taking the stage at an appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Monday morning, the Republican presidential candidate was almost immediately confronted by protesters questioning his record in Wisconsin.

Walker acknowledged the hecklers several time during his stump speech.

“I am not intimidated by you sir, or anyone else,” Walker said while pointing his finger at a protester who got into the front row.

He cited his 2011 fight with thousands of union protesters who descended on the state capitol to oppose push to curtail collective bargaining rights for unions.

“This is what happened in Wisconsin,” he said, “and we will not back down.”

Despite interjections from protesters, Walker still took questions from the audience, and managed to make it through his stump speech.

“…I will not be intimidated just like I was not intimidated here or anywhere else.” @ScottWalker #ISF2015https://t.co/FXNqsmMmme

— CSPAN (@cspan) August 17, 2015

Walker supporters attempted to shut down and drown out the protesters, some of whom sported foam cheeseheads.

Scott Walker confronts protestor in front row at Soapbox pic.twitter.com/tgSMg1PeYN

— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) August 17, 2015

These two guys got in a physical altercation as guy in red shirt yelled at Walker, other guy grabbed him pic.twitter.com/ojZEjSmJd9

— Rosie Grey (@RosieGray) August 17, 2015

Scott Walker facing boos as union workers from Wisconsin wearing cheese heads came to his soapbox #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/EF7ap4W52N

— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 17, 2015

