Scott Walker: Hillary Clinton's comments are 'inflaming the situation' in Milwaukee

Fox News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in an interview on Fox News.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Tuesday morning that Hillary Clinton is inflaming tensions in Milwaukee following riots in the city over the death of a black man shot by police last week.

Speaking in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Clinton said that the shooting and riots in Milwaukee demonstrated that police and communities need to “rebuild trust,” so that “everyone has respect for the law and is respected by the law.”

In an interview on “Fox and Friends,” Walker accused both Clinton and Obama of making the situation in the city worse, though he did not specify how.

“I think comments like that are just inflaming the situation,” the former GOP presidential candidate said of Clinton’s remarks in Pennsylvania.

He continued: “I think people understand in that neighbourhood, in Sherman Park and Milwaukee, they want the law enforcement to step up and protect them. The people who live in that neighbourhood want police in Milwaukee and the sheriffs department to step up and protect them. They don’t want the the criminals who are doing those actions against those businesses to do that. I think statements like that and the lack of leadership we’ve had from the president on this issue only inflames the situation.”

Milwaukee is hardly the first city to erupt in protest following a police shooting of a black man in the last several years. Law enforcement officials in Milwaukee assert, however, that 23-year-old Sylville Smith was carrying a weapon when he was shot by police.

Walker deployed the National Guard Monday evening in order to prevent a third night of rioting.

The governor has hardly removed himself from politics since exiting the presidential race last year.

Walker scheduled to hit the campaign trail with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

