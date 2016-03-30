Scott Walker endorses Ted Cruz

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas a week before his state votes in a key GOP primary.

Walker, in an interview with WTMJ‘s Charlie Sykes, said Cruz is in the best position to beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the fall’s general election.

He added that he wanted to be “for” someone, not “against’ something.

Trump conceded in a tweet Monday night that there was “no way” he’d ever receive an endorsement from Walker.

“After the way I beat Gov. Scott Walker (and Jeb, Rand, Marco and all others) in the Presidential Primaries, no way he would ever endorse me!” he wrote.

In the last two Wisconsin polls released, Cruz is ahead of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump by slim margins, per RealClearPolitics. Many in the “Never Trump” movement see Wisconsin as a last stand to stop the party’s frontrunner from clinching the nomination.

An ex-2016 presidential candidate who was considered one of the strongest contenders over the summer, Walker was the first of the 17 Republican candidates to drop out of the race, doing so in September.

NOW WATCH: Trump insinuates a former presidential candidate may be behind the Cruz National Enquirer story



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.