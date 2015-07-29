Protesters disrupted Scott Walker's Philadelphia cheesesteak stop with lewd signs

Business Insider Wisconsin Gov. Scot Walker (R), left.

Presidential candidate and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) was heckled while participating in the time-honored tradition of grabbing a cheesesteak in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Photos of the event showed at least two protesters holding up rather lewd signs while Walker schmoozed at Geno’s Steaks, a cheesesteak joint famous for expecting its customers to order in English.

“SCOTT WALKER SNIFFS OWN POO,” read one sign, for example.

The Associated Press reported that a campaign aide stood on a bench and tried to block the signs.

It wasn’t clear why the protesters did not like Walker. However, one video showed a heckler shouting the name of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), a Democratic presidential candidate.

“You suck!” the man yelled at Walker.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

At another point, a heckler told Walker to go back to Wisconsin:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Walker did avoid one notable controversy during his trip to Geno’s and another prominent cheesesteak spot, Pat’s King of Steaks. In 2004, Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry ordered Swiss cheese on his cheesesteaks instead of the customary Cheese Whiz. Walker ordered his food with the apparently more acceptable American cheese.

“Swiss cheese, you get thrown out of town,” one Walker supported explained to The Associated Press.

Stopped by 2 iconic places in Philly: Geno’s Steaks & Pat’s King of Steaks. Yes, I ordered American cheese! -SW pic.twitter.com/C6XmENPSIe

— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 28, 2015

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.