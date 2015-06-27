Scott Walker: Change the Constitution to reverse the Supreme Court's marriage ruling

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), an expected 2016 presidential candidate, slammed the Supreme Court on Friday for its ruling in favour of same-sex marriage and called for a constitutional amendment to reverse the decision.

“I believe this Supreme Court decision is a grave mistake. Five unelected judges have taken it upon themselves to redefine the institution of marriage, an institution that the author of this decision acknowledges ‘has been with us for millennia,'” Walker said.

Walker is one of many conservative White House hopefuls who criticised the Supreme Court. However, he took his case further than several of his potential GOP foes by calling for a constitutional amendment to reverse the decision and put control back in the hands of states.

“As a result of this decision, the only alternative left for the American people is to support an amendment to the US Constitution to reaffirm the ability of the states to continue to define marriage,” he said.

The governor also appeared to renew his call for so-called “religious freedom” protections for those who oppose same-sex weddings. The controversy over “religious freedom” laws peaked earlier this year when states like Arkansas and Indiana backed down in the face of heated opposition from gay-rights activists and the business community.

“I call on the president and all governors to join me in reassuring millions of Americans that the government will not force them to participate in activities that violate their deeply held religious beliefs. No one wants to live in a country where the government coerces people to act in opposition to their conscience,” Walker said. “We will continue to fight for the freedoms of all American.”

