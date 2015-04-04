Investigation confirms Scott Walker bought a sweater for just $1

Darren McCollester/Getty Images Scott Walker likes his sweaters cheap.

The discount savvy of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) has been verified as legitimate.

The Republican bragged to a New Hampshire audience on March 14 that thanks to his thrifty practices, he was able to purchase a men’s sweater for $US1 at a Kohl’s department store in the Granite State.

“I stopped by Kohl’s and bought this sweater, in the rack where it’s 70% off and we paid $US1 for it with our Kohl’s Cash on the way. Living the high life,” he said, prompting applause.

Coupon-cutting conservatives in the audience seemed pleased to learn of the bargain snagged by the potential 2016 presidential contender but PolitiFact looked into the claim to ensure Walker wasn’t just pandering to penny-wise voters.

In a joint investigation with the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel, researchers visited a Kohl’s store in Glendale, Wisconsin, and combed through the clearance racks to find a walnut coloured “Chaps Twisted Button Mock Sweater,” that closely resembled the pullover worn by Walker for his March event.

“There we found plenty of Chaps sweaters marked between 80 and 90 per cent off — an even deeper cut than the 70% Walker cited when describing the deal. Some of the sweaters we found were originally priced at $US70 and marked down to $US7,” PolitiFact reported Friday.

“Now, that’s not $US1. But Walker did say he used his ‘Kohl’s Cash’ — a coupon of sorts that is generated based on how much a customer purchased in an earlier visit to the store,” it continued. “Thus, he could have easily gotten one for $US1 out-of-pocket. We rate the claim True.”

Walker had previously tweeted photographic evidence of his bargain conquest at Kohl’s in March.

Great few days in New Hampshire last week. Pic of the Kohl’s where I found my new sweater. Be back in April pic.twitter.com/6whc8XNA6Y

— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 16, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.