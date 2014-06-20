Scott Walker Blasts Democrats For 'Partisan Investigation' Against Him

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday slammed allegedly “partisan” prosecutors for their accusations of illegal campaign coordination during his 2012 recall election.

“The accusation of any wrongdoing written in the complaint by the office of a partisan Democrat District Attorney by me or by my campaign is categorically false,” Walker said in a statement issued through his campaign. “This is nothing more than a partisan investigation with no basis in state law.”

Earlier in the day, a federal appeals judge released new documents associated with prosecutors’ investigation into Walkers’ campaign operations. The documents detailed prosecutors’ argument that Walker illegally coordinated his political campaign with a conservative group, the Wisconsin Club for Growth, as well as the CfG’s attempt to stop the investigation.

In his statement, Walker went on to tout the fact that two judges previously halted the investigation, which has been part of a protracted legal battle.

“It’s time for the prosecutors to acknowledge both judge’s orders to end this investigation,” Walker argued. “Now my Democratic opponents will use these false accusations to distract from the issues important to the voters of Wisconsin.”

However, while the Democratic Governors Association was quick to highlight the new documents, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke and the Wisconsin Democratic Party were more muted. Only the state Democratic Party responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“We think the allegations by prosecutors that Scott Walker is at the center of an expansive criminal scheme speak for themselves,” Melissa Baldauff, communications director for the Wisconsin Democrats, wrote in an email.

