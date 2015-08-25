Scott Walker: Obama should show 'some backbone' and cancel Chinese president's trip to US

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) on Monday called for President Barack Obama to cancel the upcoming state visit to the US by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Walker, a 2016 presidential candidate, suggested that Monday’s stock market turmoil called for a new aggressive stance from the White House. Some of the chaos in the US market has been attributed to China’s economic slowdown, though other factors may have also had a role.

“Americans are struggling to cope with the fall in today’s markets driven in part by China’s slowing economy and the fact that they actively manipulate their economy,” Walker said in a statement. “Rather than honouring Chinese President Xi Jinping with an official state visit next month, President Obama should focus on holding China accountable over its increasing attempts to undermine U.S. interests.”

At least one other prominent presidential candidate singled out China in the wake of Monday’s market turmoil. Real-estate mogul Donald Trump took to social media to sound the alarm over what he portrayed as cluelessness from US leaders.

Walker also blasted the Chinese government on a wide range of issues, including suspected cyber attacks against the US. These allegations gained new prominence with the massive breach of computer systems at the Office of Personnel Management, which may have compromised millions of current and former federal employee records.

“Given China’s massive cyberattacks against America, its militarization of the South China Sea, continued state interference with its economy, and persistent persecution of Christians and human rights activists, President Obama needs to cancel the state visit,” Walker’s statement continued.

“There’s serious work to be done rather than pomp and circumstance,” he added. “We need to see some backbone from President Obama on U.S.-China relations.”

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.