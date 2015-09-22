A former Scott Walker aide fired off a scorching tweetstorm about why Walker dropped out

Maxwell Tani

A former top aide to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) fired off a series of tweets Monday afternoon explaining why the governor dropped out of the race.

Less than an hour after news broke that Walker would suspend his campaign, Liz Mair — a former Walker adviser who was forced to resign earlier this year after criticising various aspects of Iowa politics — tweeted out more two dozen tweets explaining the governor’s demise.

Mair blamed the governor’s sagging poll numbers less on the anti-establishment political climate and more on a number of strategic miscalculations.

But Mair laid the majority of the blame on poor advice from campaign advisers who did not know Walker well and did not help him play to his political strengths.

 

Mair did say that Walker made one correct decision: getting out now.

Walker’s poll numbers had sunk to dismal levels in the past month following two widely panned debate performances. A new CNN poll on Sunday showed Walker receiving less than one-half of 1% from Republican and Republican-leaning voters.

Aides were audibly frustrated with the amount of time that Walker got during the last debate, and spent an extended period of time in the media “spin room” after the debate attempting to play down the damage to reporters.

In a now-telling sign, former Sen. Jim Talent (R-Missouri), a campaign advisor, told Business Insider on Wednesday that he was unsure if Walker could win the nomination.

“I don’t know whether Scott’s going to win or not, but I know this thing is not over,” Talent said in the media spin room at the debate on Wednesday. “The spring and the summer — they’re sampling different ones. They’re window-shopping.”

Walker is the second candidate to drop out of the presidential race, following former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R), who suspended his campaign earlier this month after he failed to break into the top tier of candidates. 

