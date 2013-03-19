A Key Defector From Team Apple To Team Samsung Has Returned To The Fold

Scott Trattner

Scott Trattner, the ad executive behind Apple’s “Get a Mac” series, is back on Apple’s side, Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac reports.



Trattner worked with Apple’s ad agency, TBWA’s Media Arts Lab, from 2004 to 2012. After he left during the summer of 2012, he went over to work for Samsung’s ad agency, 72andSunny.

Now, Trattner has since reclaimed his role as executive creative director at Media Arts Lab.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.