Scott Thompson Tells Yahoo Board He Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

Scott Thompson dropped a bombshell on the Yahoo board over the weekend.The former Yahoo CEO revealed to board members that he has recently been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He is suggesting that this contributed to his decision to resign from his position at the company, according to The Wall Street Journal.



(While we’re sorry to hear about the cancer and wish him all the best, suggesting that his departure was anything other than forced seems ridiculous.)

The news comes amid rumours that Yahoo will claim cause in Thompson’s departure – citing inaccuracies on his resume – and avoid having to pay out his huge severance.

