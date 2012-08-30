ECONOMIST: I'm Falsely Being Listed As A Mitt Romney Supporter

Photo: YouTube

Economist Scott Sumner, who has become the leading academic in favour of Nominal GDP targeting by the Fed, says he is falsely listed on the Economists For Romney page, which lists 626 economists who support him. (Via modelled behaviour)Here’s Sumner’s brief blog post on the matter:



Morgan Warstler sent me a list of economists supporting Mitt Romney for President. For some reason my name is on the list—presumably a prank on someone’s part. I can’t imagine why anyone would care who I support for President, but for the record I have not endorsed anyone. My endorsement will occur the first Monday in November.

Here’s a screenshot from the list.

