Orlando Magic head coach shocks NBA world by abruptly resigning after 12 months because he's 'not the right head coach' for the team

Scott Skiles shocked the NBA world on Thursday when he abruptly retired as head coach of the Orlando Magic.

Skiles was hired to coach the Magic last May.

Though the Magic went just 35-47 under Skiles, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season, there weren’t indications that Skiles’ job was in danger, nor that he was considering leaving.

Skiles and the Magic released a statement on Thursday, with Skiles saying he’s “not the right head coach for the team.”

Statement from Scott Skiles on his decision to step down: pic.twitter.com/OkqoM6ymJL

— Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 12, 2016

It caught much of the NBA world off-guard:

That includes Magic guard Evan Fournier, who tweeted “WHAT THE F***” shortly after the news was announced.

Justin Termine of Sirius XM radio went on a tweet string on Thursday, explaining that the first news of discontent from Skiles came in January when he admitted to GM Rob Hennigan that he regretted taking the job. There was frustration and confusion within the Magic front office over whether to tell the Magic owners of Skiles’ admission.

Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday that Skiles and Hennigan had some disagreements over personnel that had led to discontent.

With Skiles’ resignation, the Magic are now the fifth team in the NBA with a head-coach opening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.