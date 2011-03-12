NPR's Scott Simon Slams NPR Execs After Latest Tape: DISGUSTING

It can’t be fun to be an NPR employee right now. Especially those on the news side who are unfairly shouldering blame for the behaviour of a handful of execs.



And it must be extra-infuriating to know that fake journalist James O’Keefe is at the root of all this.

Scott Simon, long-time host of NPR’s Saturday Edition had some unusually public and harsh words on Twitter overnight.

Simon is not entirely alone, though he is the highest profile NPR personality I have yet seen speak out on the matter. Yesterday I heard WNYC running a clip detailing for listeners its exact relationship with NPR: namely that it is a member station, not NPR itself (also the richest member station by far…if NPR lost government funds WNYC would be just fine).

