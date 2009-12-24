You Can Buy Accused $1B Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Office Decor For Cheap

Disgraced south Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein lived a lavish lifestyle, complete with Ferraris, boats, mansions and even a golden toilet.

Now, you can buy some of the alleged $1 billion fraudster’s stuff for yourself.

By order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, assets of Rothstein Rosenfeldt Adler, the law firm where the FBI says he ran his fraud, are being sold by Fisher Auction live on January 23 in Tamarac, Florida.

There will be 700 to 800 lots, including office furniture and computers from four locations plus memorabilia and art from Rothstein’s personal office. The items include tickets to big Miami-area sporting events, humidors for his massive cigar stash, golden lion paper weights, now-embarrassing pictures with politicians and much more.

Lamar Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Auction, says there’s plenty of interest in Rothstein items. “The interest has been extremely high and I believe that will continue up until the day of the auction…everyone is curious.”

The items are still being processed and appraised, so it’s unclear what the auction could bring in for those who claim to have lost money in Rothstein’s alleged legal settlements scheme (to which he’s pleaded not guilty).

