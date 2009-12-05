Scott Rothstein's Law Partners Raked It In

Thanks to the bankruptcy trustee for Scott Rothstein’s defunct law firm, we learn what directors at Rothstein Rosenfeldt Adler were reportedly paid.

Via Paula McMahon of the Sun Sentinel:

  • Rothstein, chairman and CEO, pulled in $35.7 million in 2008 and $10.5 million up to Oct. 31 of this year.
  • Rosenfeldt, president and 50 per cent partner, received more than $6 million in 2008 and $847,599 in the first 10 months of this year.
  • Russell Adler, vice president and name partner, was paid $888,318 last year and $853,666 through Oct. 31 this year.
  • Grant Smith, assistant managing shareholder, received $335,210 last year and $331,712 through October.
  • David Boden, general counsel, received compensation of $637,874 last year and $380,404 this year.

Soon enough, we’ll know if those high salaries were paid with Rothstein’s alleged $1 billion Ponzi scheme.

