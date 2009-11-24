Florida Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Golden Toilet

Oh, all the things a cool billion can buy.
South Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein lived large on his alleged $1 billion lawsuit settlement Ponzi scheme, and the pictures prove it.
We knew about the three boats, 20 cars, and 15 pieces of property. So why not a golden toilet?
A contractor on Rothstein’s home sent Bob Norman of The Broward-Palm Beach New Times photos from inside the Fort Lauderdale mansion from a recent renovation, revealing the gilded throne and other over-the-top luxuries:
…All the furniture was imported from Italy and a team of folks came from Italy to assemble it on site. He had a theatre room that had a custom made 2 tiered bed that was upholstered with cheetah print and all the hand carved wookworking [sic] on the walls. He had a cigar lounge with all hand carved woodworking as well and with two 70-inch plasmas screens on robotic arms and four 42-inch plasmas on arms. There were two industrial strength smoke eaters in the ceiling and the wall were full of pictures of him with politicians and celebrities. It was a shrine to himself not unlike his office. There was an elevator. A massive diesel generator to keep all the audio visual and computer networking equipment up and running in the even of a power outage. There had to be well over $2 million spent on audio/visual/home automation/networking equipment in the house.
SEE INSIDE SCOTT ROTHSTEIN’S MANSION>>>
Photo: Broward-Palm Beach New Times
