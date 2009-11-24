Scott Rothstein's Amazing Seized Stuff

Even if lawyer Scott Rothstein is cleared of running a $1 billion Ponzi scheme — and it doesn’t look good — we’ll at least know the insatiable appetite he had for luxury.



Initially, there was a seized yacht and a handful of European cars. Then we noted his golden toilet and other gaudy mansion furnishings.

But now this. Courtesy of the Miami Herald, Feds released a list of all the Rothstein possessions seized today, and it’s over-the-top.

The possessions include: “15 parcels of South Florida real estate — adding seven more to the original list. Also seized were 20 cars — including three Ferraris, three Corvettes, two Rolls Royces, a limousine and a $1.5 million Bugatti sports car, plus an 87-foot yacht, four personal watercrafts, 304 pieces of jewelry, a guitar collection, $80,000 in American Express gift cards and $272,000 in cash.”

Enjoy:

Rothstein Amended Civil Complaint



