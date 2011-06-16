FOR SALE: Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Corvettes, Rolexes And Diamonds

scott rothstein

The U.S. Treasury is holding another auction of scamster Scott Rothstein’s stuff to raise money for the victims of his $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme, The Washington Post reports.

It’s not the first time Rothstein’s possessions have been sold off; there was a federal auction that included his 85-foot yacht last year, and his office furniture was sold off after his law firm filed for bankruptcy.

This time, the stockpile includes two Corvettes, a Mercedes-Benz SL550, and tons of jewelry and sports memorabilia.

There are also dozens of timepieces.

From watch blog Hodinkee:

Like most of these guys that think owning hundreds of watches is a cool thing, there is a lot of crap in this collection.  But, for every Locman (seriously, he owned more than one) there is an Urwerk 103 (seriously, he owned more than one).  There are a few decent Rolexes including one Paul Newman Daytona, some nice APs and Pateks, and then a whole bunch of diamond covered tourbillons and the like.

Rothstein, who was known for his extravagant spending habits, was sentenced to 50 years in a federal prison last year for perpetrating a massive scheme using fake legal settlements.

The auction is scheduled for July 13 in Fort Lauderdale.

A 2009 Chevy Corvette Z

A rose-gold Urwek watch with alligator strap

A Picasso lighter from Paris

A 2009 Mercedes SL550

White gold and diamond shark cufflinks with moveable heads

White gold and diamond lapel pins bearing the initials of Rothstein's now-defunct law firm, Rothstein, Rosenfeldt and Adler

A 12-carat, fancy yellow diamond ring set in platinum

