Scott Rothstein Asks For His Own Disbarment

Scott Rothstein’s legal career is probably over, but that didn’t stop the accused Ponzi schemer from voluntarily giving up his Florida law licence.



The south Florida hot-shot lawyer hasn’t been formally charged with anything, but the FBI has said he ran a Ponzi scheme worth $1 billion.

Miami Herald: Scott Rothstein submitted paperwork Tuesday asking to surrender his law licence…The Florida Bar accepted Rothstein’s offer Tuesday, but it won’t be official until the Florida Supreme Court acts on it, said spokeswoman Francine Walker. Rothstein’s paperwork could be filed with that court Wednesday.

Rothstein’s attorney told the Herald that Rothstein consented to disbarment “because he thinks it’s the right thing to do.”

Gee, thanks.

Image: page2live.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.