Scott Rothstein To Be Arrested Tomorrow*

Update: It happened.

—



Disgraced south Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein will be arrested tomorrow, according to Miami Herald sources:

Scott Rothstein, the flashy Fort Lauderdale attorney who authorities say ran a $1 billion investment scam while acting like a philanthropic tycoon, is expected to be arrested Tuesday on a federal racketeering charge, sources familiar with the case said.

According to the report, Rothstein is likely to plead guilty to RICO charges, which include mail, wire and bank fraud, along with money laundering.

That could mean 20 or more years in prison and the forfeiture of tens of millions of dollars.

