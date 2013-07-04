Dozens Of Skype Users Troll Witness Testifying At George Zimmerman Trial

While a former college professor of George Zimmerman’s was testifying via Skype in his televised second-degree murder trial, dozens of users tried to interrupt the questioning by incessantly calling the witness.



As the calls persisted in court Wednesday and it became obvious that they were not accidents, defence attorney Mark O’Mara told professor Scott Pleasants: “There’s now a really good chance that we’re being toyed with, just so you know.”

The trolling was successful — the frustrated judge demanded that attorneys call a different number and ditch the Skype session. Local news station WESH has video of the fiasco.

4chan might have been the source of the disruption. The Daily Dot reports that users of the /b/ imageboard tracked down the witness’ Skype number online, although some speculate that Reddit could have also driven Skype users to call.

This is the latest in a line of screw-ups in the trial. defence attorney Don West was heavily criticised after telling a knock-knock joke during opening statements, and his daughter made headlines when she uploaded a controversial photo to Instagram. And earlier this week, Zimmerman’s social security and telephone numbers were accidentally displayed in court and broadcast on CNN.

Zimmerman is standing trial for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. His attorneys claims he shot Martin in self-defence during a confrontation.

