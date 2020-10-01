THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' 10 years later

Universal Pictures Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Michael Cera in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” was released in theatres in 2010 and has since become a cult classic.

The cast featured Michael Cera as the titular character, plus Marvel stars Chris Evans and Brie Larson.

Since then, Cera has become a Tony Award nominee thanks to his role alongside Evans in the Broadway play “Lobby Hero.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who played Ramona Flowers, starred as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress in “ Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

Edgar Wright’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” has become a cult classic since it was released in 2010.

The film was directed, produced, and cowritten by Wright and based on a graphic novel series written by Bryan Lee O’Malley. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” centered on the titular character (played by Michael Cera), who was tasked with defeating a league of seven evil exes in order to date Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the girl of his dreams.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since the movie came out 10 years ago.

Michael Cera starred as Scott Pilgrim, the film’s 22-year-old protagonist.

Universal Pictures Michael Cera in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

He played bass guitar in a band with his friends called Sex Bob-omb.

Aside from his starring roles in movies, Cera is also known for playing George-Michael Bluth on “Arrested Development.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Michael Cera in May 2018.

Cera also played Jim Stansel on “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” and appeared on a few episodes of “Drunk History.” The actor voiced Robin/Dick Grayson in 2017’s “The Lego Batman Movie” and starred alongside Jessica Chastain in “Molly’s Game,” which was based on real-life high-stakes poker games.

In 2014, the actor made his Broadway debut in Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth.” Since then, he’s starred in productions of “Lobby Hero,” which earned him a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for best featured actor in a play, and “The Waverly Gallery.”

In 2020, Cera and most of his “Scott Pilgrim” costars reunited for a 10th-anniversary table read to benefit Water for People.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead played Ramona Flowers, who moved from New York to Toronto and caught Scott’s attention when he first saw her.

Universal Pictures Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

She worked as an Amazon delivery employee and dyed her hair a different colour every week and a half.

Winstead starred as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress in 2020’s “Birds of Prey.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Mary Elizabeth Winstead in January 2020.

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” was released in February 2020 and starred Margot Robbie. Winstead portrayed a crossbow-wielding character who was determined to get revenge after her family members were murdered.

After “Scott Pilgrim,” Winstead starred in movies like “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” with Benjamin Walker and “Swiss Army Man” with Daniel Radcliffe. She also portrayed Lucy in the “Die Hard” movies.

Winstead has also appeared on shows like “BrainDead,” “Mercy Street,” and “Fargo.”

She’s currently dating “Fargo” and “BoP” costar Ewan McGregor.

Kieran Culkin portrayed Wallace Wells, Scott’s roommate.

Universal Pictures Kieran Culkin in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Wallace is the one who told Scott that if he wanted to continue seeing Ramona, he had to break up with his teenage girlfriend.

Culkin stars as Roman Roy on HBO’s award-winning drama “Succession.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Kieran Culkin in January 2020.

Culkin has received two Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role on the show.

After “Scott Pilgrim,” the actor appeared on two episodes of “Fargo” and in films like “Infinity Baby.”

Culkin married Jazz Charton in 2013 and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kinsey Sioux, in September 2019.

Anna Kendrick played Stacey Pilgrim, Scott’s younger sister who often gave him advice.

Universal Pictures Anna Kendrick in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

She worked at a coffee shop called Second Cup.

Kendrick has starred in an array of films, from musicals to thrillers.

KGC-324-RC/STAR MAX/IPx Anna Kendrick in February 2020.

She starred as Beca Mitchell in three “Pitch Perfect” movies released between 2012 and 2017. Kendrick reunited with “Pitch Perfect” costar Adam Devine for the 2016 comedy “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”

The actress has also shown her musicality in movies like “Into the Woods” (based on a play of the same name) and the animated movie “Trolls.” She reprised her role as Poppy for the 2020 “Trolls” sequel titled “Trolls World Tour.”

In 2018, Kendrick and Blake Lively teamed up for Paul Feige’s film adaptation of the thriller novel “A Simple Favour,” which was written by Darcey Bell.

She currently stars on Quibi’s “Dummy” and HBO Max’s “Love Life.”

Ellen Wong portrayed Knives Chau, a 17-year-old girl that Scott dated.

Universal Pictures Ellen Wong in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Scott cheated on Knives with Ramona. He broke up with Knives right after she told him that she was falling in love with him.

Wong stars as Jenny Chey on Netflix’s “GLOW.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ellen Wong in January 2019.

The show was renewed for a fourth and final season in September 2019. Wong also starred on The CW’s “Sex and the City” prequel series “The Carrie Diaries” and appeared on Syfy’s “Dark Matter.”

You may have seen her in the 2012 horror movie “Silent Night” and 2017’s “The Circle,” which starred Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

Brie Larson portrayed Envy Adams, lead singer of The Clash at Demonhead and Scott’s ex-girlfriend.

Universal Pictures Brie Larson in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Her real name was Natalie and she broke up with Scott more than a year before he started dating Knives.

Larson is now an Oscar winner and Marvel star.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Brie Larson in February 2020.

Larson starred as Molly Tracey in “21 Jump Street” alongside Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. She was praised for her performances in “Short Term 12” and 2015’s “Room,” which earned her an Academy Award.

Larson also had a cameo in Jay-Z’s star-studded 2017 music video for “Family Feud.”

The actress made her MCU debut as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in a standalone 2019 movie that hit $US1 billion at the box office. Months later, she reprised her role in “Avengers: Endgame,” which also surpassed $US1 billion at the box office.

More recently, Larson starred in “Just Mercy” (based on a memoir written by Bryan Stevenson) with fellow MCU star Michael B. Jordan.

The actress will also play Captain Marvel for an upcoming sequel set for release on July 8, 2022.

Mark Webber starred as Stephen Stills, a musician and friend of Scott’s.

Universal Pictures Mark Webber in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

He played guitar and provided vocals for their band.

In addition to acting, Webber is also a director and writer.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Mark Webber in October 2019.

He wrote, directed, produced, and starred in films like “Flesh and Blood,” “The Ever After,” and “The End of Love.” Webber also had a recurring role on Showtime’s “SMILF.”

He’s been married to “Warm Bodies” star Teresa Palmer since December 2013 and the couple has three children: sons Bodhi Rain Palmer (born in 2014) and Forest Sage Palmer (born in 2016) and daughter Poet Lake Palmer (born in 2019). Weber also has a son named Isaac with ex Frankie Shaw.

Alison Pill played Kim Pine, one of Scott’s friends who played the drums in their band.

Universal Pictures Alison Pill in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

She also dated Scott in high school.

Pill stars as Katie on FX’s limited series “Devs,” which was released on Hulu in March 2020.

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/MediaPunch/IPX Allison Pill in March 2020.

Pill also had roles in films like “Snowpiercer,” “Hail, Caesar!” and “Miss Sloane.” She starred as Ivy Mayfair-Richards on season seven of “American Horror Story” and currently portrays Dr. Agnes Jurati on “Star Trek: Picard.”

The actress also played Mary Cheney, the daughter of Dick Cheney, in 2018’s Oscar-nominated film “Vice.”

She’s been married to Joshua Leonard since May 2015 and the pair have a daughter named Wilder Grace Leonard.

Johnny Simmons portrayed Neil, another one of Scott’s friends.

Universal Pictures Johnny Simmons in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

He was addicted to video games and later joined Sex Bob-omb as a bass player after Scott left the group.

Simmons’ most recent role was on the 2017 Netflix show “Girlboss.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Johnny Simmons in April 2017.

Simmons went on to appear in “21 Jump Street” and portray a closeted jock named Brad in the 2012 film adaptation of Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

He starred as Jack London on the 2014 Discovery Channel miniseries “Klondike” and appeared in the 2015 comedy “Frank and Cindy.” Simmons also starred in the 2015 movie “The Stanford Prison Experiment,” based on a real-life psychological experiment.

You may have seen the actor in Drake’s music video for “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” too.

Satya Bhabha starred as Matthew Patel, Ramona’s first evil ex.

Universal Pictures Satya Bhabhain ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Matthew and Ramona dated in the seventh grade. He also had mystical powers and broke into song and dance during his duel with Scott.

Bhabha’s most recent role was in the movie “The F**k-It List.”

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Satya Bhabha in July 2017.

He also guest-starred on shows like “The Good Wife” and “NCIS.” In addition, Bhabha appeared as Shivrang on Fox’s comedy series “New Girl,” portrayed Habib on Netflix’s “Sense8,” and starred on the show “Eastsiders.”

Bhabha has also directed episodes of “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” and “Single Parents.”

Chris Evans starred as Lucas Lee, an arrogant skater-turned-actor who dated Ramona in the ninth grade.

Universal Pictures Chris Evans in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Ramona called him a “clown” and said that there was lots of drama during their relationship.

Evans is known for his role as Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Chris Evans in September 2019.

Evans made his debut as the comic-book character in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” which was released the year after “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” hit theatres.

The actor portrayed Captain America in several Marvel movies since, most recently in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Outside of the MCU, Evans also starred in films like “Snowpiercer,” “Before We Go,” and “Gifted.” In addition, he played a villain in Rian Johnson’s hit mystery movie “Knives Out.”

Evans reunited with “Scott Pilgrim” costar Cera for the 2018 Broadway show “Lobby Hero,” with the two actors playing a corrupt cop and a security guard, respectively.

Evans recently portrayed Andy Barber in Apple TV Plus’ drama “Defending Jacob,” based on a 2012 crime novel written by William Landay.

He’s reportedly set to star as the dentist in a film remake of the Broadway show “Little Shop of Horrors” with Billy Porter.

Brandon Routh played Todd Ingram, a bass player in Envy’s band.

Universal Pictures Brandon Routh in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

He was Ramona’s third evil ex and developed superpowers after going vegan.

Nowadays, Routh is known for playing Ray Palmer/The Atom as part of The CW’s Arrowverse.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Brandon Routh in December 2019.

Routh made his debut as Ray Palmer on “Arrow,” then became a regular cast member on a spin-off show called “Legends of Tomorrow.”

He got to suit up once again as Superman, a role he played in 2006’s “Superman Returns,” during the Arrowverse’s 2020 crossover event titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Routh departed “LoT” during the fifth season.

Routh has been married to “LoT” costar Courtney Ford since 2007 and they have one son named Leo James Routh (born in 2012).

Mae Whitman starred as Roxy Richter, Ramona’s fourth ex that Scott encountered.

Universal Pictures Mae Whitman in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Ramona said that they dated during her “bi-curious phase.”

Whitman stars as Annie Marks on NBC’s “Good Girls.”

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx Mae Whitman in January 2019.

The show was renewed for a fourth season in May 2020.

Whitman also starred on several shows, including “Arrested Development” and “Parenthood.” In addition, Whitman guest-starred on”Masters of Sex,” “Suburgatory,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and “Drunk History.”

The actress also starred in 2015’s “The DUFF” (based on a novel of the same name) and voiced characters on “Big Mouth,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “American Dad!” and “Family Guy.”

Whitman has also voiced characters in video games and narrated the audiobook for Cassandra Clare’s “City of Bones” (which inspired a movie and a TV series). Most recently, the actress narrated the audiobook for “The Testaments,” the sequel to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Keita and Shota Saito starred as the Katayanagi twins, who Ramona dated.

Universal Pictures Keita and Shota Saito in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.’

The siblings faced off against Scott’s group in a battle-of-the-bands competition.

The Saito twins still act, and they also have a YouTube channel.

Keita Saito/Instagram Shota and Keita Saito in an Instagram photo shared in June 2020.

Since “Scott Pilgrim,” the actors have primarily appeared in Japanese shows and films, like “Gangoose,” “AIBOU: Tokyo Detective Duo,” and “The Woman Prosecutor of Kyoto.”

You can follow their YouTube adventures here.

Jason Schwartzman played record producer Gideon Graves, Ramona’s most recent ex.

Universal Pictures Jason Schwartzman in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.’

He’s the person who formed the league of evil exes.

Schwartzman will star in Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie “The French Dispatch.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Jason Schwartzman in January 2020.

The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, and many other A-listers. Schwartzman developed the story with Anderson, Roman Coppola, and Hugo Guinness. The actor also previously cocreated the story for Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs.”

Since “Scott Pilgrim,” Schwartzman has guest-starred on “Parks and Recreation” and “Drunk History.” He also had roles in shows like “Fargo” and “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

Schwartzman portrayed Bradford Sharpe on Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle,” which he cocreated and executive produced.

His recent roles include voicing Jesper in 2019’s “Klaus” and starring as The Goldfinch on the Netflix comedy series “Medical Police.”

Schwartzman has been married to Brady Cunningham since 2009 and they have two daughters.

Aubrey Plaza had a minor role as Julie Powers.

Universal Pictures Aubrey Plaza in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

She worked at Second Cup with Stacey, in addition to having other jobs in town.

Plaza is known for her roles on shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Aubrey Plaza in February 2020.

Plaza starred as April Ludgate on “Parks and Recreation,” which lasted for seven seasons on NBC. She also appeared on shows like “Portlandia,” “Drunk History,” and “Criminal Minds.”

Plaza and Kendrick went on to costar in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” with Adam Devine and Zac Efron. She starred in plenty more comedies, like “Dirty Grandpa” with Efron, “Playing it Cool” with Chris Evans, and “The To Do List” with Simmons.

You may have seen Plaza in the 2019 remake of the horror movie “Child’s Play,” too.

