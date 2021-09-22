Scott Peterson will be re-sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant wife, a judge has ruled

Scott Peterson pictured in handcuffs in 2005. Justin Sullivan, Pool/AP

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife in 2004, will be re-sentenced to life in prison without parole, a judge ruled.

Peterson was sentenced to death in 2005, but the sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 2020.

While upholding the guilty verdict, the court ruled that the trial judge made “significant errors” in the jury selection process.

A California judge ruled Wednesday that Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife in 2004, must be re-sentenced for the crime.

Peterson will be re-sentenced in November to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the judge ruled, according to KRON-TV.

Peterson was found guilty in 2004 for first-degree murder for killing his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder for the death of their unborn son. Authorities said Peterson used his fishing boat to dump their bodies in the San Francisco Bay, AP News reported.

In 2020, Peterson’s death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court, and he has been living on Death Row ever since.

The court rejected Peterson’s claim that he did not get a fair trial due to the media attention surrounding the case, but it conceded that the trial judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection.” Some potential jurors were dismissed because they personally objected to the death penalty but still would have imposed it, AP News reported.

“While a court may dismiss a prospective juror as unqualified to sit on a capital case if the juror’s views on capital punishment would substantially impair his or her ability to follow the law, a juror may not be dismissed merely because he or she has expressed opposition to the death penalty as a general matter,” the California Supreme Court justices said at the time.

A court date has been set for October 6 to determine an exact date for Peterson’s re-sentencing, KRON-TV reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.