And Now Injured Veteran Scott Olsen Has His Own Facebook Page (And That's Really Just The Beginning)

Since Scott Olsen was critically injured by Oakland police on Tuesday night, he’s become an icon for the Occupy Wall Street movement.We’re not sure of his condition at this precise moment, all we know is that it hasn’t improved. And that has made him a rallying cry for protesters.



Last night, Occupy Oakland went back to City Hall to demonstrate. This time, the police presence was far less, and protesters were able to re-pitch tents.

According to SF Gate, Oakland Mayor Jean Quan tried to tell the protesters that the grass on the plaza was a “bio hazard” because of the chemicals used to clean it. But “If it (the protest) remains a peaceful demonstration, we will maintain a minimum police presence.”

Quan likely had no choice. It is clear that Oaklanders have rallied behind the protesters. Just check out this the marquis on this movie theatre in downtown Oakland:

And that has nothing on what’s going on in social media.

Olsen now has a Facebook fan page complete with pictures of him in his dress uniform (as pictured here) and in Iraq; video of the moment he fell at the protest; and photos of his friends carrying him away from the scene.

This tribute page, We Are All Scott Olsen, collected 8,000 followers in less than 36 hours.

There’s more. #scottolsen is going insane on Twitter, where users are sharing his story and his hospital address with the recommendation that people send him “Get Well” cards.

Occupy Wall Street has already released a statement of solidarity with Occupy Oakland, saying that it is “unconscionable” that the American government would allow this to happen. Other occupations are following suit.

Not only that, but Olsen’s fellow Marines have started a thread on Reddit called, “How I feel, as a United States Marine, about what occurred in Oakland.”

We expect that this can only get bigger.

Here’s video of a march that Occupy Wall Street did in Solidarity with Occupy Oakland last night. They’re shouting, “New York, is Oakland, Oakland is New York.”

