Scott Morrison has backed Trump in calling for China to lose its status as a 'developing nation', putting him at odds with Beijing

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Scott Morrison has urged that China lose its developing economy status and be stripped of concessions as part of an urgent reform of the global trading system.

The Prime Minister has also laid out the key principles which will guide Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific region, ahead of two regional summits in November where it is inevitable the tensions between China and the US will again dominate.

In a major foreign policy speech overnight to the Chicago Institute for Global Affairs, Mr Morrison issued a collective appeal for WTO reform.

“We must demonstrate that collectively we have not lost the ability to adapt and adjust our trading system to new realities.” he said.

He stressed that Australia welcomed China’s economic growth and he classified it as a “newly developed economy”.

“China’s economic growth is welcomed by Australia and we recognise the economic maturity that it has now realised as a newly developed economy,” he said. “This was the point of the world’s economic engagement with China.”

While designed as a compliment, it was also a statement that China should no longer be classified as a developing nation under WTO rules, a status that is self-assessed and entitles it to concessions not available to developed nations.

Concessions can be related to environmental or labour obligations, and can include longer time periods for implementing agreements and commitments.

Mr Morrison said China’s real status as a developed nation was a consequence of engaging with other nations, such as the US, which had established and lived by a rules-based order.

“Having achieved this status, it is important that China’s trade arrangements, participation in addressing important global environmental challenges, with transparency in their partnerships and support for developing nations, reflect this new status and the responsibilities that go with it as a world power.”

“The world’s global institutions must adjust their settings for China, in recognition of this new status.”

Moreover, the WTO structures could not cope with the growth in digital trade, which includes e-commerce and digitally-enabled products and services, he said.

Australia is leading the reform push in this area.

“We cannot pretend that rules that were written a generation ago remain appropriate for today,” Mr Morrison said.

“It is clear that global trade rules are no longer fit for purpose.”

Building on Osaka

Mr Morrison’s speech builds on the foreign policy address he gave before the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

Then, he recognised the legitimacy of many of the United States’ grievances with China and declared international trade rules no longer capable of dealing with Beijing’s behaviour.

Mr Trump has been pressuring the WTO to stop treating China as a developing nation given its huge economic growth over the last two decades.

But Beijing would not like Mr Morrison’s support for Mr Trump’s push to change its status. It argues China has a long way to go before average incomes and other economic barometers could match Australia or the US. The World Bank puts China’s GDP per capita income at $US9770.8 in 2018 compared with $US57,305.3 for Australia.

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said in July Mr Trump’s demand was “absurd” and aimed at pressuring Beijing ahead of trade talks.

Over the weekend at the White House in Washington DC, Mr Morrison dug in behind President Trump in his trade standoff with China. While wanting the dispute to be solved quickly, Mr Morrison agreed with Mr Trump that any deal must be comprehensive so as to weed out damaging trade practices such as intellectual policy theft.

Mr Trump said there may not be a resolution until after the next presidential election, in November 2020.

In November, Mr Morrison will visit the East Asia Summit in Thailand, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile. Trade and military tensions between China and the US will be dominant.

Mr Morrison said Australia’s approach to the region, on which its prosperity, security and destiny depends, would be shaped by five core principles.

First was a commitment to open markets and the free flow of trade based on rules, not coercion.

Second was respect for the sovereignty of nations, irrespective of size, and third was respect for international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Fourth was a commitment to burden-sharing with strong and resilient regional architecture, meaning Australia would continue to pull its weight militarily and diplomatically.

The final principle was a commitment to work together to resolve challenges of common interest including on oceans, climate, illegal fishing and plastics pollution.

Mr Morrison will say more on this latter principle in New York, where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly over the next two days.

Mr Morrison said Australia wanted to expand its relationship with the US, both economically and strategically.

“We will never take it for granted,” he said of the alliance.

“There is a temptation in alliances to become complacent, to welcome the protections provided by the alliance but not the obligations.

“It is a temptation that our nations have meticulously resisted and we are committed to working with the US internationally because we agree it has borne too many burdens on its own.

“Australia will continue to pull its weight.”

From space to rare earths

During his time in the US, Mr Morrison has signed an agreement to co-operate with NASA, which aims to return to the moon in 2024 and eventually send a manned mission to Mars.

He mentioned this, plus the joint agreement at the White House to bypass China and “build an integrated supply chain on rare earths and critical minerals; essential for defence and high technology applications”.

“And we are deepening co-operation on so-called frontier technologies that will shape the global economy for decades and beyond,” he said.

“We are substantially increasing our economic, security and infrastructure co-operation in the South West Pacific.

“We are modernising our alliance cooperation arrangements.

“The bottom line is that when we made a commitment to the alliance, we meant it.”

This article originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. See the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.