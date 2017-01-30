SCOTT MORRISON: 'The rest of the world is catching up to Australia now' on border security

Treasurer Scott Morrison. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

While president Donald Trump’s executive order on the weekend, which bars people from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the US for the next 90 days, has led to widespread protests, Federal Court intervention and internal dissent within the Republican Party, senior Australian government ministers have come out in support of the US policy, with treasurer Scott Morrison saying the nation’s border protection policies are “the envy of the world”.

Speaking to Ray Hadley on 2GB about Trump’s policy, the treasurer said “the rest of the world would love to have our borders and the way they are secured and the immigration arrangements we have put in place”.

Morrison said Australia was “the most successful immigration country in the world and the reason we are is because we have got strong borders”.

“Really the rest of the world is catching up to Australia now,” he said.

“We are the envy of the world when it comes to strong border protection policies that protect the integrity of our immigration system.”

Meanwhile, foreign minister Julie Bishop, currently in the US, said she was “confident” that the Australian and US governments “will continue to support each other in ensuring that we can implement our strong immigration and border protection policies”.

