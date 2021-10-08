Scott Morrison wants tech giants to face legal responsibility for trolls on social media platforms

Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested he would support defamation reform that could hold platforms legally responsible for the comments of anonymous users.

Deputy Premier Barnaby Joyce also called for platforms to be held liable.

The new calls for regulation follow increased scrutiny of Facebook after the testimony of a US whistleblower about the social media giant’s complicity in enabling harmful content.

The government could take further steps to hold tech giants legally accountable for the content published on their platforms after Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his deputy, Barnaby Joyce, both attacked social media companies this week.

Facebook is already facing heat globally following the release of a damning report by the Wall Street Journal about the harm caused by its content and the testimony this month of a US whistleblower who leaked documents accusing the company of knowingly manipulating users.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested he would support defamation reform that could hold platforms legally responsible for the comments of anonymous users.

“Social media has become a coward’s palace, where people can just go on there, not say who they are, destroy people’s lives and say the most foul and offensive things to people, and do so with impunity. Now that’s not a free country where that happens,” Morrison said.

The prime minister said the issue with social platforms was the “lack of accountability that sits around it” and that the government’s ongoing activist stance would continue.

“That issue, and the technology that enables it, and the lack of accountability that sits around it, is just not on. You can expect us to be leaning even further into this.”

Deputy Premier Barnaby Joyce also called for platforms to be held liable, following the revelation that anonymous accounts on Twitter and Facebook had been circulating allegations about his daughter’s personal life.

Joyce called the allegations a “malicious lie” in an opinion piece published in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, and said the platforms “must be held liable”.

“If they enable the vice, they pay the price,” Joyce said.

“The trolls don’t have a voice unless you give them one, and you do. You make money from their noise, their ambit scratchings on the back of a lavatory door. They post their character assassinations from the back of the door at the servo and you illuminate it in on a city billboard for all to see.”

On ABC radio on Thursday morning, Joyce outlined the details of the rumour, saying, “My daughter is a strong person and she had a completely malicious rumour, basically people saying that she had been in a relationship with [former NSW Deputy Premier] John Barilaro and that’s why he left, which is just total and utter rubbish.”

Joyce added that companies should have to identify who anonymous trolls were or would face being held accountable to Australian laws that made publishers legally liable for the editorial content they published to other people.

Morrison also said social media companies needed to identify trolls.

“The companies if they’re not going to say who they are, well they’re not a platform any more they’re a publisher. They’re a publisher, and you know what the implications of that means in terms of those issues,” he said.

New calls to regulate tech giants

Revelations around Facebook’s awareness of the harm caused by its algorithms and the way it manages content have rocked the social media giant in recent weeks.

In mid-September, The Wall Street Journal released a series of reports based on leaked research and data from Facebook that outlined how its internal practices around content moderation ignores harms the company was aware it was causing to users, including young women and children.

This week, former employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen spurred a new bipartisan push to regulate the tech giants after she told U.S. Congress the company was putting “profits before people” and knowingly harming users.

Her testimony, informed by documents she compiled before leaving the company in May, referenced research showing Facebook knew its sister site Instagram was intensifying body image and mental health issues among young girls.

Defamation law reform in Australia

A Facebook spokesman told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age the company was engaging with the industry and governments on defamation law reform.

“We support modernisation of Australia’s uniform defamation laws and hope for greater clarity and certainty in this area. Recent court decisions have reaffirmed the need for such law reform, and we’ve taken steps to introduce new controls to support users managing conversations on Facebook,” the company said.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said it would not let anonymity be used as a shield against violations of its terms of service.

“Twitter will take action against any accounts that are in violation of the Twitter rules. There is no room for abuse and harassment on our platform, and we make ongoing investments in this area to keep our users safe,” the company said in a statement.

However, new laws passed this year in Australia highlight the Morrison government’s commitment to proactive regulation of the industry.

Morrison has claimed Australia is leading the world in passing the news media bargaining code that forces Facebook and Google to strike content deals with news organisations.

The eSafety commissioner, billed by the government as a world-first agency solely concerned with online safety, was given additional powers this year to crack down on the tech giants when it came to stopping trolling and cyber-abuse.

Under the new laws, the eSafety commissioner can demand platforms take down serious cyber abuse within 24 hours. These laws will also see new industry codes drafted for the tech giants, as well as other online operators, including messaging services, gaming, dating apps and search engines.

In a ruling last month around the Voller case, the High Court found that media outlets were legally responsible as “publishers” for third parties’ comments on their Facebook pages, even if they were not aware of the comments.

The decision, which has implications for all social media users, including those who run pages, prompted Federal Attorney General Michaelia Cash to urge state and territories to pursue “urgent” defamation law reform.

Cash told The Australian the Voller decision presents a “considerable liability” for all publishers.

This week, Cash asked state and territory attorneys general to take a nationally consistent ­approach to defamation reform, arguing the current laws are “not fit for purpose’’.

The nation’s attorneys general have been considering the issue since March, when they released a discussion paper calling for submissions on the question of the liability of internet content publishers in defamation for the publication of third-party content.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman, who is leading the process, said a working group had been meeting over the past month to discuss the Voller decision and reform options, including input from defamation academics, media companies and the tech sector.

“Getting the balance right on any reform is crucial to balancing freedom of expression with the right of a person to protect their reputation,” Speakman said.