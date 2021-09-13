Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will need to “move on” from COVID-19 restrictions once vaccine targets are met.

The comments coincide with a new ad campaign highlighting what post-lockdown life could look like.

But the federal government is preparing for further vaccine hesitancy.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Businesses and governments will need to “move on” from coronavirus restrictions soon after vaccination thresholds are met, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says, as a new ad campaign urges Australians not to be left behind in the nation’s vaccine-led reopening.

Under a plan agreed to by National Cabinet, lockdowns, state border closures, and industry crackdowns will become less common once COVID-19 vaccination rates surpass 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

Fully vaccinated Australians are also more likely to face eased restrictions before their unvaccinated counterparts, as flagged by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian last week.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney on Sunday, Morrison said “the country has to move on” once those targets are met.

“The country has to make decisions. And we’ve got to ensure that Australians can get back to living their lives again, which is what the national plan is all about.”

Morrison indicated 42.3 per cent of Australians over 16 have been fully vaccinated, with 67.4 per cent having received at least one dose.

Vaccine uptake will rise further when a new shipment of Moderna vaccine doses come online, Morrison said, granting vaccine access to all Australians through October.

“Now, we’re not imposing it. We’re not mandating it,” Morrison added.

“It’s your choice. It’s your health.

“But I do know this. That when we get to the end of October, and certainly more likely before that, everyone will have had that opportunity.”

New ad campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy

To further bolster vaccination rates, the federal government’s new “First Things First” ad campaign showcases the kinds of public gatherings, travel, and pub visits Australians can expect to enjoy once vaccine targets are met.

Appearing on ABC’s “News Breakfast” Monday morning, vaccine taskforce commander Lieutenant General John James Frewen said increased choice of vaccines and a boosted distribution network would drive vaccine rates higher.

But Frewen acknowledged vaccine hesitancy remains a key limiting factor.

“The areas of most concern to me right now are areas of hesitancy,” he said.

“The ‘First Things First’ ad is designed to help encourage those people to make the choice to get vaccinated.”

The taskforce will also “keep a range of incentive options open”, he added, given the percentage of Australians unlikely to be swayed by ad campaigns and the promise of renewed freedoms.

Separately, the federal government has also flagged it will wind down support payments to businesses and workers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions once those vaccine thresholds are met.

“What businesses need is not economic support,” Morrison said.

“They want their customers back. They want their doors open again. And that’s what the national plan is.”

With vaccine ‘passports’ yet to appear, some firms say they will open to all

With vaccination remaining a choice for nearly all Australians — and no clear guidance for how private businesses will be asked to enforce vaccine ‘passport’ systems for jabbed patrons — some business owners say they will remain open to vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The Age reports a social media group with more than 150,000 followers has gathered proprietors pledging to welcome all visitors once vaccine targets are met.

Speaking to the paper, Council of Small Business Organisations CEO Alexi Boyd said government bodies, the Fair Work Commission, and Safe Work Australia should provide a uniform vaccine passport plan to help Australian businesses navigate any legal risks associated with the reopening scheme.